Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Joseph Foti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Incarnation
240 Main St
Mantua, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Foti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Foti


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph G. Foti Obituary
Joseph G. Foti

Mantua - Joseph G. Foti, on March 14, 2019, of Mantua, formerly of Barrington and Haddon Hts. Age 64. Joe leaves his wife of 28 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Dransfield). Dear brother of Mattia Kazelis and Ceaser Foti (Anne). Brother-in-law of Kathleen Kelly. Step-father of Kevin Gill (Chrissy). Uncle of Christina (Paul), Emily (Jim), Jennifer, Karen (Ralph), Rosemary, Kate, Rose Anne (Jay), Salvatore and Michael (Regina). Grandfather of Tyler, Zackery and Aiden. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews and Godchildren to mourn his loss. Joe was preceded in death by his loving parents "George" and Lucy, brother Salvatore, mother-in-law Margaret Hoch, father-in-law William Hoch, brothers-in-law Anthony Kazelis, Joseph Garrison, Joseph Kelly and nephew Brian Kelly and his four legged companion, Woody. Joe was a proud Air Force veteran. He worked for PSE&G for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life at a Memorial Mass 10:30am Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua, NJ. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now