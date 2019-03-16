|
Joseph G. Foti
Mantua - Joseph G. Foti, on March 14, 2019, of Mantua, formerly of Barrington and Haddon Hts. Age 64. Joe leaves his wife of 28 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Dransfield). Dear brother of Mattia Kazelis and Ceaser Foti (Anne). Brother-in-law of Kathleen Kelly. Step-father of Kevin Gill (Chrissy). Uncle of Christina (Paul), Emily (Jim), Jennifer, Karen (Ralph), Rosemary, Kate, Rose Anne (Jay), Salvatore and Michael (Regina). Grandfather of Tyler, Zackery and Aiden. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews and Godchildren to mourn his loss. Joe was preceded in death by his loving parents "George" and Lucy, brother Salvatore, mother-in-law Margaret Hoch, father-in-law William Hoch, brothers-in-law Anthony Kazelis, Joseph Garrison, Joseph Kelly and nephew Brian Kelly and his four legged companion, Woody. Joe was a proud Air Force veteran. He worked for PSE&G for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life at a Memorial Mass 10:30am Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua, NJ. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019