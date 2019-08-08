|
Joseph Girardi
West Berlin -
Joseph Girardi, age 84, of West Berlin, NJ, formerly of Woodlynne, NJ on August 6, 2019.
Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Philomena (nee Lanzilotta) Girardi. Devoted father of Ritaann (Martin) Lombardo, Maryann (Scott) Jenkins and Joeann Girardi. Loving grandfather of Krista and Dana Jenkins. Dear brother of Mary Girardi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 10 AM -11:30 AM at the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106. A Funeral Service will be at 11:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to The , Penn Center House Inc, 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019