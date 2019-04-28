|
|
Joseph Girgenti
Southampton - On April 26, 2019; age 80 years.
Beloved son of the late Joseph and Lena Girgenti; Dear father of Joseph Girgenti III, grandfather of Tara and Jamie Girgenti and brother of John Girgenti, Patricia Lang and Grace Rocchio.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 10-11 AM at Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.
Memorial donations may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 28, 2019