Joseph H. Castor, IV
Millville - On July 29, 2019, Joseph, age 50. Beloved husband of Sonya Castor (nee Conway). Also survived by their children Alexandra Castor, Alyssa D'Autrechy, Harley Wirth and Eddie Wirth; granddaughters Aubree Castor and Adalynn D'Autrechy; parents Joseph (Peg) Castor, III of Pine Hill and Diane (Bob) Hinkel of S.C.; sister Tabitha (Ron) Bush of Pine Hill; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joseph worked as a master mechanic most recently for Aunt Kitty's Food in Vineland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Sunday afternoon 1:30-3pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, 400 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103 (gifts.mdanderson.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019