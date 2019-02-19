|
Joseph H. Deeney
Blackwood, NJ - Joseph H. Deeney, 72, on February 15, 2019 of Blackwood, NJ. He is survived by his brother Edward Deeney (Chris), daughters Maureen Goldsmith (Kevin, deceased), Corinne Keegans (Thomas), and Adrienne Meader (Erik), grandchildren Matthew, Hannah, Ethan, Claudia, Alexander, and Daniel, former spouse Grace McGowan, best friend Norman "Doc" Penderghest (Rosemary), godson Kevin, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated Overbrook High School in Lindenwold, NJ in 1965. His peers voted him Best Dancer.
Joe served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. In 1966, Joe survived American Flyers Flight 280 air crash, the third worst military air disaster in United States history. 98 people were on board (crew and passengers), 15 survived. It was the same plane that carried the Beatles from city to city during their second tour of the United States.
Following his Army service, Joe worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years, primarily in Clementon, NJ.
Joe was happiest playing softball, shooting pool, and winning at cards. He also loved listening to sports radio, and following his favorite Philadelphia sports teams: the Eagles, the Phillies, and the Flyers.
Upon request of the deceased, there will be no formal funeral services. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019