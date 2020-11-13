Joseph H. Diamond
Cherry Hill - passed away of natural causes at his home on November 12, 2020, shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elva, son Mark (Dora), daughter Rachel "Rusty" (Gary), and granddaughters, Lauren (Brett) and Cara.
Joe loved classical music, cooking, crossword puzzles, traveling, and watching the Eagles. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a good friend to many. Joe will always be remembered as the person who could light up a room with his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Visit www.plattmemorial.com
for a complete obituary and information on livestreaming the funeral service.