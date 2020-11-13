1/
Joseph H. Diamond
{ "" }
Joseph H. Diamond

Cherry Hill - passed away of natural causes at his home on November 12, 2020, shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elva, son Mark (Dora), daughter Rachel "Rusty" (Gary), and granddaughters, Lauren (Brett) and Cara.

Joe loved classical music, cooking, crossword puzzles, traveling, and watching the Eagles. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a good friend to many. Joe will always be remembered as the person who could light up a room with his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Visit www.plattmemorial.com for a complete obituary and information on livestreaming the funeral service.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
