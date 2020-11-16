Joseph H. Smith
Marlton NJ - Smith, Joseph H., suddenly and peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family, on November 12, 2020. He was 57. He will be greatly missed by his family who he loved immensely: his mother, Elizabeth A. Smith (nee Carberry) and his father, Joseph L .Smith and his wife, Virginia, his sons, Ryan Williamson, and Keegan and Connor Smith, his siblings, Mary Ellen Rose and her husband, Aaron and Daniel M. Smith and his wife, Rosa and his nephews and niece, Colin, Jennifer (Jeremy), Ward, Brendan, Ethan and Carlos. His twin brother, Thomas L. Smith, preceded him in death in 2002. Joe lived in Marlton and grew up in Gibbsboro where he graduated from Eastern High School class of 1981. Joe was the consummate Philadelphia Sports fan through and through. Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, Sixers...all teams, one city ~ Philly. He loved hearing his sons tell him about their days, their accomplishments and what they were striving for. This kept Joe striving also. He was known for his strong urge to improve his life. Joe was kind and loving, and his Christian faith was important to him. He was generous in life and in his passing. Through the Gift of Life Donor Program, Joe was able to help others live. Due to the virus, Joe's services will be private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Gift of Life Organ Donor Program 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or www.donors1.org
.
"Fly Eagles Fly" ... You have cheered the fight song so many times Joe ~ now it is your turn to fly, be with Tom and be free.