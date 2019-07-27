|
|
Joseph J. Baltadonis
Clarksboro - Joseph J. Baltadonis, 82, of Clarksboro, passed away on July 25, 2019. Joe was born in Verga; he resided in Mt. Royal from 1964 until he moved to Clarksboro 2 years ago. Joe began working at the Mt. Royal Inn for his parents in 1950 and became the owner in 1964, retiring in 2017. He served in the US Army. Joe was a World English Dart Champion, competing in the US, Canada & England. He was President of the Tavern Owners Association for 17 years. He was a member of True North Church and the Harmony Gun Club.
Joe is survived by his wife Diane (nee Schoch); stepson Ron (Mona) Sallom and their children Talia & Nicholas; brother Ed; sister Chrissy; step grandchildren Janel (Bobby) Caputo and their children Angelina & Giovanni and Frank Aiello and niece Kathy. Joe was predeceased by his sister Sylvia and stepchildren Margaret & Charlie.
Visitation Monday 10am until the service at 12pm at the DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME 171 Delaware St. Woodbury, NJ. Entombment Eglington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed the Children at feedthechildren.org or Wounded Worriers Project at support.woundedworrierproject.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019