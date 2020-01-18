|
Joseph J. Burns
Stuart, FL - Joseph J. Burns passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL at the age of 94.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Susan Burns (Maresco) of Hobe Sound, FL, and his 4 children; Douglas Burns, Michael Burns, Cheryle Gloor (Burns) and Donna Burns, six grandchildren; Michael Gloor, Christina Dardano (Gloor), Nicole Onesti, Arthur Swanson, Katie Burns, Joseph Burns and seven great grandchildren; Ava, Sofia, Cylas, Riley, Liam, Chase and Blake.
He is preceded in death by sisters Elsie Peck and Mildred Kauffman, daughter Kathy Sue Burns and granddaughter Chelsea Burns.
Joseph was born on January 1, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. He served in the United States Army Air Corp 418th Night Flight Squadron from 1944-1946. He married Susan Burns(Maresco) in 1952. He worked for GE, RCA, Navy Yard (Philadelphia). They moved from Turnersville, NJ to Hobe Sound, FL in 1981 where he worked at Sikorsky Aircraft.
In lieu of flowers a charitable donation can be made in his name to Honor Flight Network https://www.honorflight.org/ or Treasure Coast Hospice https://treasurehealth.org/.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020