Joseph J. Emmons, Jr
West Deptford - "Swing and a long drive, there it is! Number 500. The career 500th home run for Michael Jack Schmidt!" Harry Kalas captured a very special moment for baseball, for fans and for the Phillies. We simply don't remember days, we remember moments and our lives are not measured by the breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. Joseph J. Emmons, Jr. was happy watching the Phillies and Eagles, or playing cards. He was a happy go lucky husband and father. He was compassionate, giving and never missed a meal. On Saturday May 31, 2020, Joe was still waiting for Ed McMahon to show up with that Publishers Clearing House check. But, after 77 years filled with those Wildwood days, Mr. Emmons passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Washington Twp.
In the final moments of Super Bowl 52, Radio broadcaster and the voice of the Philadelphia Eagles, Merril Reese said; "We will never forget this. Hopefully with joy in our hearts… This is for you. Let the Celebration Begin!" Joe, we will never forget you. You were straight to the point and the best dad ever. This is for you.
Mr. Emmons was born in Camden and had spent many of his years there and in Woodlynne before moving to West Deptford to be with his son. Joe worked in the warehouse at Pennock Floral in Pennsauken and was a lifetime fan cheering on the Phillies and Eagles. At home, he enjoyed the oldies, Doo wop and his girl Connie Francis.
The Butterfly counts not months but moments and has time enough. We can shed a tear that he is gone or we can smile because he has lived. Mr. Emmons is the widower of his late wife of more than 50 years, Ruth (nee Russell). He leaves to cherish his memory, his son Joseph, III and his wife Kerrie.
Al Di La means you are far above me. Every star will light the way above me to where you are. The witness of love's reunion will be held privately under the care of Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.