Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Joseph J. Faccenda

Haddonfield, NJ - On March 20, 2019; Age 84; Longtime Haddonfield Resident; Beloved husband of Carol (nee Beals); Devoted father of Charlotte and Andrew Faccenda; Dear brother of Pat (Jean) Faccenda. Joe was preceded in death by both his parents and 2 sisters (Mary and Louisa).

Joseph served in the US Navy in from 1957 to 1961 and was an electrical engineer for IBM for 33 years. He enjoyed his summers in Avalon, NJ, loved to gamble on the horses, was a member of the American Legion Post #38 and an active member of Christ the King Church.

Joseph's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30th, 10-11 AM at Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019
