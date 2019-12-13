|
Joseph J. Gazzara, Sr.
Washington Twp. - On December 13, 2019. Age 82. Beloved husband of 60 years to Loretta (nee Pipitone). Devoted father of Joseph, Jr. (Kathy), Lisa Jaxel (Charles), Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Christopher Gazzara. Loving grandfather of Bernadette, Thomas, Victoria, Adam, Laura, Jeffrey, Alexandria, Stephanie, Emily, Hayley, Julia, Olivia, Rachel, Dominic, Taylor and Tristian. Proud great-grandfather of Gabriella, Casy, Reese, Timothy and Judah. Dear brother of the late Edward.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 7:00-9:00 PM and Tuesday 8:15-9:15 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Entombment, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, Attention! Team Eye Candy, 977 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 140, Bernon Hills, Illinois 60061.
Memory and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019