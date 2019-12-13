Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp, NJ
Joseph J. Gazzara Sr.

Joseph J. Gazzara Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Gazzara, Sr.

Washington Twp. - On December 13, 2019. Age 82. Beloved husband of 60 years to Loretta (nee Pipitone). Devoted father of Joseph, Jr. (Kathy), Lisa Jaxel (Charles), Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Christopher Gazzara. Loving grandfather of Bernadette, Thomas, Victoria, Adam, Laura, Jeffrey, Alexandria, Stephanie, Emily, Hayley, Julia, Olivia, Rachel, Dominic, Taylor and Tristian. Proud great-grandfather of Gabriella, Casy, Reese, Timothy and Judah. Dear brother of the late Edward.

Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 7:00-9:00 PM and Tuesday 8:15-9:15 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Entombment, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, Attention! Team Eye Candy, 977 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 140, Bernon Hills, Illinois 60061.

Memory and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
