Joseph J. Mullins, Jr.
Hilltop - Joseph J. Mullins, Jr., on December 2, 2019, at 89 years old, longtime resident of Hilltop, passed peacefully at home surrounded by the family he loved so much. Joe was the beloved husband of Catherine (Cass) (nee Daley) for 65 years, the loving father of Gary (Kathleen), and Sharon Blake, and the proud PopPop of Daniel, Zachary, and the late Michael Mullins. Devoted brother of the late Rodman Mullins. Also survived by sister-in-law Helen Mullins. Joe proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post 281 in Blackwood and enjoyed spending his leisure time there. Joe was always passionate about the Phillies and Eagles sports and had an amazing recall about the history of those teams. Others appreciated hearing Joe recite stories about growing up in Camden. Joe and Cass loved dancing together, dining out, going to the AC casinos, decorating their home for Christmas, and sharing NJ shore vacations with family, as well as the many tropical vacations they enjoyed over the years. A retired US postal worker, Joe was happiest spending time with his family, who will forever miss his kind and easy going personality. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am Friday, December 13th at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 1701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood. Memorial Mass 11am at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or American Legion Post 281, 2101 Chews Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019