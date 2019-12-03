|
Joseph J. Priebs, Sr.
Joseph J. Priebs, Sr. passed away on thanksgiving evening, November 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Joe passed away with his family by his side. Former co-owner of Priebs T.V. Services, Audubon, NJ. Later he located to EHT, employed by MRHS, Train enthusiast, along with his son Joe and operating engineer "Sparky" for over 50 years, Joe was also an avid Phillies fan. Survived by his wife Barbara, Son Joseph Jr, (Dee), cousins, nieces and nephews and "Sparky", plus many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Shelter of your choice. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019