Joseph J. Squadrito
Of Marlton, NJ. - Passed away on September 14, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Violet (nee Jones). Loving father of Vito Squadrito, Jaclyn Wright (Mark), Jerome Squadrito and the late Joseph Squadrito. Devoted grandfather of Mark Wright, Jr. (Jane), Lauren Staley (James) and Veronica Squadrito. Mr. Squadrito worked as a draftsman at Perry Equipment Corp. in Hainesport for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 11:30am-1:30pm, and to the Funeral Service at 1:30pm on Wednesday, September 18 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 800 242 8721.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019