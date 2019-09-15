Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Squadrito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Squadrito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Squadrito Obituary
Joseph J. Squadrito

Of Marlton, NJ. - Passed away on September 14, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Violet (nee Jones). Loving father of Vito Squadrito, Jaclyn Wright (Mark), Jerome Squadrito and the late Joseph Squadrito. Devoted grandfather of Mark Wright, Jr. (Jane), Lauren Staley (James) and Veronica Squadrito. Mr. Squadrito worked as a draftsman at Perry Equipment Corp. in Hainesport for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 11:30am-1:30pm, and to the Funeral Service at 1:30pm on Wednesday, September 18 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 800 242 8721.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now