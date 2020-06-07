Joseph JihJang WangJoseph JihJang Wang, born in 1938 in China, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Voorhees, NJ after a longtime illness. He was 82 years old. He graduated from National Taiwan University, Taiwan, R.O.C. and New York University in New York with a JD degree. He was a respected self-made businessman. He was the beloved husband of Tunglin Wang, the beloved father of Lawrence Wang (Theresa) and Tina Hopkins (Holt), and the devoted grandfather of Carolyn, Claire, Ryder and Harper. A resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, he formerly lived in Vineland, Voorhees and Somerdale, NJ. Services celebrating his life will be held privately.