Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Givnish of Maple Shade
600 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ

Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Council
42 W. Main St
Moorestown, NJ

Joseph Klemm Jr. Obituary
Joseph Klemm, Jr.

Maple Shade - Joseph Klemm, Jr., 78, lifelong resident of Maple Shade, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday April 22, 2019.

Joseph was a man, who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He was not ashamed to tell you how he felt. Joseph started and ran Klemco, an asbestos removal company, out of his home in Maple Shade. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially down at their shore house in Brigantine. Joseph was also an avid fisherman, who loved being out on his boat in search of the big catch.

Joseph Klemm, Jr. was a devoted husband to his (late)wife, Earline Klemm(nee Miller) of 47 years. Joseph was a proud father of his sons Michael Klemm(Linda) and Christopher Klemm(Christine). He is the beloved Pop-Pop of Taylor, Michael, Matthew and Joseph Klemm. Joseph is survived by 4 of his 6 siblings Vickie O'Brien(Bill), Marcy Logan(Rich), Ronnie Klemm(Beth), and Alan Klemm(Cathy) along with many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends for Joseph Klemm, Jr. will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 from 8:30am-10am. Following the visitation a funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Council, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057 starting at 10:30am. An interment will be held privately by the family.

To share your fondest memories of Joseph Klemm, Jr. please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Joseph's name to the :

https://www.cancer.org/
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019
