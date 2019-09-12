|
Joseph Kohlman
Williamstown - Joseph A. Kohlman, 89, of Williamstown, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Joseph was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, who served during the Korean Conflict and received a Combat Badge Award. After the military he worked as a machinist until he retired, at General Hardware in Bridesburg, PA.
Beloved son of the late Anthony and Tacey Kohlman. Dear brother of the late Ellen Deibel, the late Bernice Groover, the late Dorothy Bowers and the late Mary Murzyn. Loving uncle of John (Mary) Deibel, Jerome (Barbara) Deibel, the late Walter Groover and the late Cathy Groover. Loving great uncle of John Deibel, Jr., Jennifer (Chris) Benstead, Jeffrey (Challie) Deibel, Jessica (Daniel) Ellwanger, Thomas Groover, Dennis Groover, Joseph Groover and Joshua Groover. Loving great-great uncle of 8 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, September 14th from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to "Vets Helping Vets," Veterans Affairs, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ, 08096 (Attn: Bob Jonas).
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019