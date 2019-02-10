|
|
Joseph L. Afilani, Sr.
Lakeland, FL - Born Dec.10,1928 in S. Phila. Joe passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019 with family by his side, age 90. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Dolores. He is survived by his only remaining sister, Anna Rita. Father of Carol and Joseph, Jr. Pop-pop to Joseph, Alfred, Christopher, and Beverly and great grandfather of 6.
Joe was a veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the Knights of Columbus in NJ and FL. Joe retired from Univ. of Penn Hospital at 65 where he was a maintenance worker; he loved working with his hands and had great pride in his work. He will be truly missed. There will be a memorial held in his honor at a later time.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 10, 2019