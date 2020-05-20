Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Bush


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Bush Obituary
Joseph L. Bush

Runnemede - Joseph L. Bush, 91 years young, died May 18 surrounded by family members. Joe was born in Philadelphia, one of six children. His brothers Charles and Frank and sisters Dorothy and Kathleen predeceased him. His sister Mary Devlin of Philadelphia survives him. Joe was happily married to Sophia Bider and Mary Evans Vohringer, both of whom predeceased him. His stepchildren, who called him their other father, survive him: Betty (Charles) Kemeny, Charlotte Lafferty, Barbara (Daniel) Stebbins, Mary Vohringer and John Sweet and James (Edie) Vohringer. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe was a longtime resident of Runnemede which he called the best town in NJ. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 84 in Oaklyn, the Senior Club of Runnemede and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church (formerly Ascension Lutheran). He retired from Campbell Soup Company in 1991 after 43 years of service. Joe will be sorely missed by his loved ones, friends and neighbors. He was a great story teller and had such a wonderful laugh and positive attitude. He loved the Flyers, Phillies and playing cards. We'd like to thank neighbors, especially Bill and Joanne, for helping during his illness and Samaritan Hospice, especially Doreen and Sharine, for their help and support. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Joe's name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078.
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -