Joseph L. Manghan, Jr. "Coach"
Pennsauken - On March 22, 2019, age 71 years, beloved husband of 50 years to Gloria J. (nee Hulme) Manghan, loving father of Megan Marie (Anthony) Daddazio and the late Joseph L., III and Jeffrey L. Manghan, devoted Grandad of Zachary E. and the late Joseph L., IV Manghan, J.J., Savannah, Michael and Justin Manghan, Anthony, Jr. and Dylan Daddazio, brother of Marilyn Piccotti, James Manghan and the late Patricia Marcucci. Mr. Manghan was a dedicated Veteran serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was equally dedicated to the youth of Pennsauken, by volunteering for over 40 years, with the P.Y.A.A. especially with the football programs, where he earned the title and was lovingly know as "Coach". Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wednesday beginning 6:00 PM from Roedel-Krause Funeral Services, 315 E. Maple Ave., (corner of Cove Rd.) Merchantville, NJ. Services will take place at 8:00 PM. Interment at Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to his family would be greatly appreciated. (www.roedelkrausefuneralservices.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 25, 2019