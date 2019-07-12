|
Joseph M. Casper
Blackwood - Joseph M. Casper, on July 10, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 66. Beloved husband of 37 years to Cynthia (nee Corda). Devoted father of Jacqueline. Dear brother of Beth Tiberi (Tom). Loving uncle of Nicole and Tommy.
There will be a visitation from 12 noon to 1pm Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 1pm Monday at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019