Washington TWP - Joseph M. Cataldi

On March 20, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 76. Beloved husband of Patricia S. (nee Iaconi). Devoted father of Lisa Ann Cataldi and her life partner Daniel Sablosky. Loving grandfather of Sydney Rose and

Alexandra Michelle. Dear brother of the late Mario Cataldi. Loved by nieces, nephews and many friends.

Joseph's life will be honored and remembered privately at this time. His life will be celebrated along with a Funeral Mass at a later date.

Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Venmo Account

Lisa-Cataldi-1. All proceeds will be going to a few of the special caregivers who have been by Joe's side during the past 12 years.

Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
