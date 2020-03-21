|
|
Joseph M. Cataldi
Washington TWP - Joseph M. Cataldi
On March 20, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 76. Beloved husband of Patricia S. (nee Iaconi). Devoted father of Lisa Ann Cataldi and her life partner Daniel Sablosky. Loving grandfather of Sydney Rose and
Alexandra Michelle. Dear brother of the late Mario Cataldi. Loved by nieces, nephews and many friends.
Joseph's life will be honored and remembered privately at this time. His life will be celebrated along with a Funeral Mass at a later date.
Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Venmo Account
Lisa-Cataldi-1. All proceeds will be going to a few of the special caregivers who have been by Joe's side during the past 12 years.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is
Worth Remembering
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020