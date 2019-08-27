|
|
Joseph M. Cericola
Washington Twp. - on August 25, 2019. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dee" (nee D'Orazio). Dear brother of Terry Stillwell (Roscoe).
Joe served his country in the United States Navy, retiring as Master Chief in charge of 4 Naval Districts.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 9:30 - 11:00 am at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 am. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the church at the above address.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is
Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019