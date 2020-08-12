1/1
Joseph M. Colangelo
1933 - 2020
Joseph M. Colangelo

Cherry Hill - age 86 years, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary K. (nee Devine). Loving son of the late Lucia and Leonard Colangelo. Devoted father of Tina Giuliano (John). Caring grandfather of Michael (Kristin LaRosa) and Danielle (Steven Snyder). Dear brother of Dominic Colangelo, Carmella Narciso, Betty Busch, Salvatore Colangelo, Irene Monoyios and the late Rose Giordano, Frances Cialdella, and Leonard Colangelo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Colangelo was employed at RCA for 42 years, working at both the Camden and Deptford locations, retiring as the Director of Purchasing. Joseph had a passion for the stock market and politics and was well versed in both. Joseph was also a proud Army Veteran, serving from 1956-1958. He was a big family man and loved to travel and visit with his sisters. Joseph will be remembered as a true gentleman and a class act.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10 - 11 AM at the Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in memory of his loving wife, Mary, to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at act.alz.org/donate. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
