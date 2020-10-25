Joseph M. DeNote
Pine Hill - Passed away on October 24, 2020, age 58. Joe is survived by his mother, Barbara DeNote; His children Ashley and Derek DeNote and their mother Jackie and son, Jayden DiTullio and his mother and Joe's partner, Chrissy. Joe is also survived by his loving dogs, Dee and Dante. Joe worked for TTI Inc. for over 20 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, October 28, from 10 AM to 12 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Joe DeNote's name to Chop's Trisomy 21 Program, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104-4399 or www.chop.edu/centers-programs/trisomy-21-program
"We are ND"