Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joseph Kelly
Joseph M. Kelly Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph M. Kelly Jr. Obituary
Joseph M. Kelly, Jr.

Bellmawr - Joseph M. Kelly, Jr., on March 29, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 80. Beloved companion of Joanne Yates. Devoted father of Joseph M. Kelly, III and Bryon Kelly (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Brandi Nichole, Marissa Lynn, Deaglan and Dublin Kelly. Dear brother of Jack Kelly, Jane Leonetti and the late James Kelly. Services are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
