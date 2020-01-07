|
|
Joseph M. LaPergola
Joseph LaPergola was peacefully called home to the Lord, surrounded by family, on January 5, 2020 age 78.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana LaPergola. He is also survived by his children: Michael (Alicia) Lapergola, Lorrie LaPergola, Michael (Dorothy) Valianti, Philip (Carol) Valianti, Christopher (Gretchen) Valianti, Judith Valianti, as well as his siblings: Nicholas (Bonnie) LaPergola, Roseann Buck, and Michael LaPergola, Jr. Joe is also survived by his grandchildren: Carl (Deidra) Valianti, Nicole (Katelynn Hughes) Valianti, Joseph (Autumn) Castagna, Megan (Matthew) Marotta, Michael Valianti III, Michele Valianti, Krystal Valianti, Anthony Valianti, Renee Valianti, and Anthony Headman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joe was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1941 to Michael A. LaPergola and Rose A. (Gerace) LaPergola. He started his career working in the family business - Ideal Bakery located on 10th and Carpenter. He then became a cook and manager at Stan's Deli in Center City, before finally realizing his dream to own his own restaurant. He ran the Dugout Deli in Pennsauken, NJ, from 1992 until he retired in 2008.
The joy of Joe's life was being surrounded by family. He loved telling stories, cooking, and listening to his granddaughters' laughter whenever they were together. He had an easygoing attitude and always had a smile for everyone. You could always find him with a Sudoku puzzle book, and he also liked playing cards with friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing Thursday January 9, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108 from 6:30 - 8:30 pm. and on Friday January 10, 2020 from 8:30 - 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday January 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish; St. John Church, 809 Park Ave, Collingswood, NJ. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations in Joseph's name to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/memorial. Please leave your remembrances of Joseph on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020