Joseph M. Ruggeri, Jr.
Washington Twp. - On January 28, 2020. Age 66. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Weidman). Loving father of Christina Tramontano (Brian) and Joseph Ruggeri (Lauren). Proud grandfather of Peyton and Cooper. Devoted son of Jennie Ruggeri (nee Durso) and the late Joseph M., Sr. Dear brother of Diane Ruggeri. Cherished brother-in-law of Irene Brusco (Joseph), Mary June McCann and the late Albert Weidman. He will also be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Wednesday 8:30 - 10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020