Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd.
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd.
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ruggeri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Ruggeri Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Ruggeri Jr. Obituary
Joseph M. Ruggeri, Jr.

Washington Twp. - On January 28, 2020. Age 66. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Weidman). Loving father of Christina Tramontano (Brian) and Joseph Ruggeri (Lauren). Proud grandfather of Peyton and Cooper. Devoted son of Jennie Ruggeri (nee Durso) and the late Joseph M., Sr. Dear brother of Diane Ruggeri. Cherished brother-in-law of Irene Brusco (Joseph), Mary June McCann and the late Albert Weidman. He will also be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Wednesday 8:30 - 10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -