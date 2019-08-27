|
Joseph McElroy, Jr.
Pine Hill - Joseph R McElroy, Jr., 81 years, of Pine Hill, NJ, passed away on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Stewart (née Ewing). Loving father of Ronald (Kimberly) Stewart. Dear brother of Michael (Eveline), Kevin (Susan), Mark (Janis), Marylynne "Lynne" (the late John) Dalton and the late Daniel (Daryle McCormick) and the late Kathleen "Bonnie" (the late John) Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Steven (Gianna) Upchurch, Ashley Stewart and Madison Stewart and great grandfather of Steven "CJ" Upchurch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many many friends.
Joe was a proud US Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 281. He worked as an over the road truck driver for 35 years with a perfect driving record. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Lindenwold and the Pine Hill Senior Citizens. Joe enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and loved to go fishing and boating.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery, Haddonfield, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Interfaith Caregivers, 20 Chestnut St. Haddonfield, NJ, 08033 OR JDRF, 1415 Rt. 70 Suite 311 Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034 would be appreciated. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019