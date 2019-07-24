Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sicklerville United Methodist Church
406 Church Rd.
Sicklerville, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sicklerville United Methodist Church
406 Church Rd
Sicklerville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Miller


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Miller Obituary
Joseph Miller

West Atco - Joseph "Buddy" Miller, 59, of West Atco, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Beloved husband of Eva (nee Terry). Loving son of Vivian Robinson. Devoted stepfather of Benjamin, Kevin, Tiffany and Dawn. Dear brother of Steven (Cordreen) Miller, William (Monique) Miller, Chester (Trisha) Sharp, Robert (Lakeya) Miller, Tara Sharp and Jake Stillings. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Loving nephew of Janet (Frederick) Robinson, Mary Martin and Katy Lewis. Also surviving are a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, July 26th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Sicklerville United Methodist Church, 406 Church Rd., Sicklerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM. Cremation private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bel-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now