Joseph Miller
West Atco - Joseph "Buddy" Miller, 59, of West Atco, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Beloved husband of Eva (nee Terry). Loving son of Vivian Robinson. Devoted stepfather of Benjamin, Kevin, Tiffany and Dawn. Dear brother of Steven (Cordreen) Miller, William (Monique) Miller, Chester (Trisha) Sharp, Robert (Lakeya) Miller, Tara Sharp and Jake Stillings. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Loving nephew of Janet (Frederick) Robinson, Mary Martin and Katy Lewis. Also surviving are a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, July 26th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Sicklerville United Methodist Church, 406 Church Rd., Sicklerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM. Cremation private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bel-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019