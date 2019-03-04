Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joseph Miskofsky
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph Miskofsky

Bellmawr - Joseph Miskofsky, on March 2, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 89. Beloved husband of Bertha (nee Rutherford) for 68 years. Devoted father of Donna Schemelia (Steve) and the late Joseph Miskofsky. Father-in-law of Ellie Miskofsky. Loving grandfather of Lisa, John (Colleen), Tracy (Scott), Nicole (Mike), Joey, and Mark (Michelle). Great- grandfather of 11 and great-great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of Barbara Cast and preceded in death by 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment Eglington Memorial Park. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 4, 2019
