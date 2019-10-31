|
Joseph "Joe" Musial
Townsend - Joseph "Joe" Musial, age 75, of Townsend, DE, and formerly of Somerdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Gift of Life Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
