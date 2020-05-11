|
Joseph N. Fracchiolla
Pennsauken - age 78 years, passed away on May 8, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Dolores and Nicola Fracchiolla and his sister, Rosemary and her husband Ralph Valentino.
Beloved brother of Anthony (Carol) Fracchiolla. Loving uncle Joe of loving nieces and nephews, Theodore Fracchiolla, Scott Fracchiolla (Nicole), Alyssa Fields (Justin), Kaitlin Fracchiolla, Ralph Valentino (Rebecca), Rosemary Diem (Joseph) and Edith Huges (James) and their two children. Also survived by his cousin Eugene (Roseann) Bevilacqua.
Joe graduated from St. Clemens Mary Catholic School in Manhattan, NY and then he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary, Capuchin Fathers, Geneva, NY. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 6 years and was honorably discharged.
Prior to retirement, Joe worked at Lehigh Press. He was a faithful Catholic and a parishioner of the Church of St. Peter in Merchantville. Joe was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
At the request of the family, all services are being held privately. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020