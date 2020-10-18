Joseph N. Mancini
Ocean City - Surrounded by his family, on October 15, 2020. Age 91. Formerly a longtime resident of Haddon Heights. Loving and devoted husband of 49 years to the late Alfreda I. Mancini (nee Farina). Loving father of Joseph Mancini and his wife, Loretta, Louise Schmidt and her husband, Larry, and Joann Auletto and her husband, Jeffrey. Cherished grandfather of Lawrence (Amber), April Lynn (Travis), Jason, Renee (Jake), Elena (Anthony), Gabrielle and T.J. Cherished great-grandfather of Jaydon, Ava Rae, Jude, Anthony, Lincoln, and Sonny. Predeceased by his sister Yolanda Costantino. Also survived by his dear friend, Marie and his "buddy" Charlie misses him greatly.
Joseph was a skilled craftsman of many trades and retired after a long and successful career at PRC. He was a devout Catholic and spiritual man. Joseph always enjoyed times spent with his family, who he loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning, October 21st beginning at 10 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or American Heart Association
, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150. Please memo, Joseph N. Mancini.
