Joseph N. Miola
Family Man and WW II Veteran
Joseph N. Miola, 99 years of age and formerly of Roseland, New Jersey passed away peacefully on July 22, in Dover, N. J. Mr. Miola is pre-deceased by his five siblings; Frank, Mike, Anthony, Rose, and Pat as well as his daughter-in-law, Joan, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving children Patrick (Lori), Paul, and Phyllis ( Louis Rossi), 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He was a very proud family man and he lived up to his promise to dance at all of his granddaughters' weddings.
He grew up in pre-war Brooklyn and volunteered to serve with honor as a Radioman 1st Class in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during WW II. He was very proud of the service to his country and saw action in many major battles of the South Pacific where his ship supplied munitions to our fighting forces there. He is most remembered for the many stories he shared with his family of pre-war Brooklyn and of his time in the U.S. Navy.
After the war Mr. Miola married the love of his life, Anna Maddalena. He loved his trade as a butcher and owned and operated Carolina Meat Market in Irvington, N.J. from 1953 to 1988. He then worked at the Argyle Market in West Orange until the age of 88. His kindness and generosity as well as his rapport with customers, friends, and caregivers will long be remembered.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, 25 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, N. J., shookfarmer.com
. Masks are required to be worn and the family understands the concern friends and family have with making a personal visitation. A graveside service with immediate family will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N. J.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
in memory of Joseph Miola.