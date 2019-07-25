Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Joseph Newman Obituary
Joseph Newman

Williamstown - Joseph M. Newman, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Joseph worked over 40 years in the retail industry at Pantry Pride and Wawa. He loved traveling, trips to the casino and antiquing.

Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Beecroft). Devoted father of David (Rita) Newman and Jay (Gina) Newman. Dear brother of the late Jean Dott, the late Clifford Newman and the late Geraldine Scullin. Loving grandfather of Michael Newman, Dominic Silvestro and Ronald Silvestro. Loving great grandfather of Ronald, Camryn, Brinley and Aubrey.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, July 29th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oasis Sanctuary, 698 Central Ave., Franklinville, NJ 08322.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019
