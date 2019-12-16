|
Joseph P. Ardire
Deptford - Joseph P. Ardire of Deptford, NJ passed away on Dec. 13, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Devoted husband of Teresa L. Ardire (nee O'Donnell), and loving father of Sandra Ardire of Deptford, and Stephen Ardire of Henderson, NV. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Santo and Margarite Ardire, as well as his sister Mary.
Joe was born Oct. 28, 1932 in Camden, NJ where he spent his childhood, began a professional music career at age 16, and graduated from Camden High School, where he played varsity baseball. Joe was such a talented musician, he was able to play almost every musical instrument. He even performed on American Bandstand. He also worked for the City of Camden for 30 years serving as the water inspector.
Joe married Teresa O'Donnell on Sept. 29, 1963, and in 1975 they moved to Deptford. Joe and Teresa owned and operated the Krazy Kat Lounge in Deptford from 1975 until their retirement in 2013. Joe continued as a musician often playing with his band "Four of a Kind" and entertaining at the Krazy Kat. He served as Past President of the N.J. Licensed Beverage Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf with his many friends, and spending time with his beloved family.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 AM. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019