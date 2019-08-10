Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Joseph Bonder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, ST. JOHN CHURCH
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, ST. JOHN CHURCH
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
Joseph P. Bonder


1926 - 2019
Joseph P. Bonder Obituary
Joseph P. Bonder

Collingswood - On August 8, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ; age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Morley). Loving father of Joseph (Carol), Nancy (Kevin) McCracken, William, John (Susan) and Helene (Jeffrey) Hartigan. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Maureen, Meghan, Caitlin, Conor, Ashley, John, Matthew, Jake and Shane and 5 great grandchildren: Corrine, Nolan, Emilia, Owen and Ethan.

Joe was a proud WWII U.S. Navy veteran and an avid fisherman. He was formerly the owner/operator of Spites Bar in South Philadelphia.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday 10 to 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, ST. JOHN CHURCH, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 10, 2019
