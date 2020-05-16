Services
Joseph P. Costa Sr.


1922 - 2020
Joseph P. Costa Sr. Obituary
Joseph P. Costa, Sr.

Minotola, NJ - Age 97, formerly of Westmont, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of Martha A. Costa (nee Dickinson), with whom he shared the last 35 beautiful years. Mr. Costa worked for G.S.N. Manufacturing Co. before retiring in 1982. He enjoyed his puzzles and playing cards. Pre-deceased by his first wife and loving mother of their children, Bertha M. Costa (nee Catling), Joe was the devoted father of Joseph P. Costa, Jr. (Nancy), Robert Costa (Marge), Charles Costa (Mickey), Raymond Costa (Loretta), Dennis Costa (Gail), Doris Morlino, Diana Maurone (Tony), Matthew Dickinson (Charmayne) and Esther Hastings (Steve). He was a loving grandfather and great grandfather to many. Joe was pre-deceased by his dear parents Carmelo and Palmarosy (Pearl) Costa, brother Jimmy Costa, sister MaryAnn Burrough and is survived by his sister Rose Cooper. Due to restrictions, services will be held privately. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2020
