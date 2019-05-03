Services
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Joseph P. Daino Obituary
Joseph P. Daino

Brick - Joseph P. Daino, 46, of Brick, NJ, passed away on April 26, 2019. Born in Kingston, NY, Joe was a long-time resident of National Park before moving to Brick with his wife Melissa in 2015. Joe was a U.S. Army Supply Sergeant for the Logistics Training Team in Fort Dix, NJ, he also worked as a medic, aviation mechanic, and in civil affairs. He was an avid reader, Star Wars fan and collector, and enjoyed playing PC and video games in his spare time. Joe cared deeply about social issues, and his intelligence and ingenuity allowed him to learn anything that sparked his curiosity. His exceptional ability to ease tough moments with wit and humor, his thoughtfulness for those he cared about, and his passionate spirit will be missed by many hearts.

Devoted husband of Melissa L. Parker; beloved son of Patricia Ann Miller (Elmer); cherished brother to Amanda Black (Harrison); treasured uncle of Ally Black, Brayden Black, and Camryn Black.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00 - 4:30 pm; Funeral Service with Military Honors at 4:30 pm at DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME, 171 Delaware Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096. In lieu of flowers, please honor Joe's memory with a donation to The Organization of Autism Research. Memories and condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019
