Joseph P. Giordano Obituary
Joseph P. Giordano

Collingswood - Joseph P. Giordano passed away December 15, 2019 age 54 years. He is survived by his wife, Isabel Giordano (nee Lykon), loving children: Tess, Nathan and Dominick Giordano as well as cherished pets; Lizzy and Jaimers. He is also survived by sister, Frances Giordano, a large extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Francis and Dorothy Giordano as well as his sister, Mary.

Joe was known to be helpful, knowledgeable and loving in his own quiet way. He was a caring husband and doting father. In his younger years, Joe proudly volunteered with Collingswood Fire Dept, he also shared his passion for music with his children and volunteered with Collingswood High School marching band. In his leisure, Joe best loved to share time with his family including many years of seasonal camping. He loved to cook and spent much of his time practicing his favorite hobby: woodworking. Throughout the years, Joe has made countless friends and family members one of a kind, beautiful and useful wood pieces. He was a man dedicated to his family and will be missed by all who loved him.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Prayer Service will take place at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donating to www.gofundme.com/1udjejkt6o. Please leave your remembrances of Joe at Blake-Doyle.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
