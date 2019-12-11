|
|
Joseph P. Haley, Jr.
West Deptford - Joseph Patrick Haley, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2019, two days shy of his 88th birthday.
Joe was born to Joseph and Lena Haley, on December 11, 1931 in Philadelphia PA. He grew up in National Park, graduated from Woodbury High School in 1951, served in the U.S. Navy, and was retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19 in 1993. He raised his family in National Park, and moved to RiverWinds, West Deptford in retirement.
Joe greatly valued his family, to whom he was fully committed. His favorite activities included; coaching youth baseball, football and softball, home renovations, fishing, crabbing and golfing. In his later years, he enjoyed cheering his grandchildren, jigsaw puzzles, trips to the casino, and watching the Eagles (on Sundays with the family), Phillies, Sixers, boxing matches and western movies. He also enjoyed local delicacies, like Tastykake pies, Duffy's chocolates and Breyers ice cream. He had a loving and caring manner, especially with kids. And, his quick wit and sarcasm will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, his sister Rosemary Cesarano, and his brother-in-law John Giorgianni.
He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Jane (nee Dickson), to whom he was married 61 years, his sister Sally Giorgianni, his brother-in-law Michael Cesarano, his children; Joseph, III (Stephanie), John (Tracey), James (Elizabeth), and Jennifer (Brian) Carey, and his grandchildren; Samuel, Allison, Jordan, Madison, Anna, Sydney, John, Emma, Joseph, and Carlyann, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Holy Angels Parish at St. Matthew's RC Church in National Park, this coming Saturday, December 14th, from 9:00am-11:45am, followed by a funeral mass at 12:00pm and burial at Woodbury Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Inspira Woodbury, Manor Care West Deptford, and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful support in his final days.
Arrangements are by McGuinness Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to:
Cathedral Soup Kitchen, Inc., 1514 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105. (856) 964-6771
https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/donatetoCK
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019