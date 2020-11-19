Joseph P. Hamilton III
Collingswood - Joseph P. Hamilton III, of Collingswood, NJ, passed away November 17, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Devoted son of the late Joseph P. Hamilton, Jr. and the late Mary Hamilton (nee Gillespie). Beloved companion of the late Carol McCarroll. Loving brother of James Hamilton (Kathleen) of Bellmawr, NJ, MaryAnn Purvenas (Frank) of Thorofare, NJ, Kathleen Quirk (Butch) of Mantua, NJ, David Hamilton (Kathy) of Blackwood, NJ, and the late Thomas Hamilton. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Joseph worked as an electrician all of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Interment for Joseph will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org/donate
. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com