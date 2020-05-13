|
Joseph P. Keene
Mt. Laurel - transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 65 years to Jacqueline Pyatt, father of Terri Benson and Kimberly Holmes (Roswell), grandfather of Nikki and Keith Benson, Ed.D (Jeanette) and Alexis and Lauren Holmes. Private services will be held under the direction of Covington Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.covingtonfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Jacobs Chapel AME Church, 318 Elbo Lane, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Jacobschapelame.org.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020