Joseph P. McCabe
Voorhees - On June 2, 2019, Joseph Patrick McCabe, age 84, passed away peacefully at home. Born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, Joseph attended St. Dominic's Elementary School and Northeast Catholic High School before serving his country as an electronics technician during the Korean War with the US Navy on the aircraft carriers USS Ticonderoga and USS Lake Champlain. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a data systems analyst in GE's Space and Re-Entry Systems division from where he retired. His division at GE was designated a historic aerospace site for their pioneering work and it was noted that "some of the most significant milestones in aerospace were accomplished by those working in this facility". He was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church and currently a member of Holy Eucharist Parish.
Joseph is the beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Robinson) for 60 years. He is the devoted father of Regina "Jean" Grazel (Raymond), Michael (Susan), Linda Edwards (Daniel) and Thomas (Michele). He is also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren; his brothers, John and Dennis; his sister, MaryJane Kabosius as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Hieber as well as his brothers, Jerome and Brian.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday evening from 7:00-9:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. There will be a viewing again Wednesday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Catholic Relief Services www.crs.org or The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society www.nmcrs.org.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019