Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church
178 W. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church
178 W. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Joseph P. Peter Sr.


1933 - 2019
Joseph P. Peter Sr. Obituary
Joseph P. Peter, Sr.

Sicklerville - Joseph P Peter, Sr., of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away on September 10, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Julianna (née Marinko) Peter. Loving father of Joseph P. (Nicole Lee) Peter, Jr., Robert M. (Deborah Mensch) Peter and the late Karen Peter-Jaconi and father-in-law of Michael Jaconi. Cherished grandfather of Sarafina Peter. Joseph was an avid bowler and a wonderful fast pitch softball pitcher, which he passed down to his sons. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday morning from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. To leave lasting condolences or photos, please visit COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 13, 2019
