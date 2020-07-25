Father Joseph P. Rush
Gibbsboro - Father Joseph P. Rush, of Gibbsboro, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020, at St Mary's Center, Cherry Hill, at the age of 84.
Beloved son of the late Paul and the late Pauline (nee Mellon) Rush. Devoted brother of Paul and his wife Olga Rush, Fr. Michael P. Rush and the late Fr. James P. Rush. Loving uncle of Ingrid Rush and Michael and his wife Rebecca Rush. Proud great-uncle of Gabriella Rush and Madelynne Rush.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Viewing and interment will be private. Fr Joe's family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the House of Charity-Bishop's Annual Appeal, 631 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102 or https://16042.thankyou4caring.org/HOC_Donations
