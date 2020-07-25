1/1
Father Joseph P. Rush
Father Joseph P. Rush

Gibbsboro - Father Joseph P. Rush, of Gibbsboro, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020, at St Mary's Center, Cherry Hill, at the age of 84.

Beloved son of the late Paul and the late Pauline (nee Mellon) Rush. Devoted brother of Paul and his wife Olga Rush, Fr. Michael P. Rush and the late Fr. James P. Rush. Loving uncle of Ingrid Rush and Michael and his wife Rebecca Rush. Proud great-uncle of Gabriella Rush and Madelynne Rush.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Viewing and interment will be private. Fr Joe's family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the House of Charity-Bishop's Annual Appeal, 631 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102 or https://16042.thankyou4caring.org/HOC_Donations. To leave lasting memories or condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
