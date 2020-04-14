|
Joseph Pane
Of Voorhees, NJ - Late, on the evening of Easter Sunday, April 12 ,2020, Joseph Pane passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife. He was 91 years old.
With his calm, distinguished demeanor, Joseph loved his work, and lived for his family. His 4 children, 8 grandchildren and great grandchild were his pride and joy.
He was born October 12, 1928 in a small town in southern Italy.
After graduating from the University of Cosenza with an engineering degree, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary. They immigrated to America in 1955 to begin their lives together.
He had a long and successful career involved in National Defense technology while working at RCA, GE and with the NSA. One of his proudest accomplishments was receiving an American Flag, which flew over our nation's capital, in recognition of his contribution to national security.
Even after retirement, Joseph's need to be productive led him to establish a nonprofit organization, The RCA Heritage Foundation in conjunction with Rowan University. Its purpose is to highlight RCA's achievements with a museum of RCA memorabilia and provide graduate scholarships to engineering students.
He was an active member of his church and community.
Never one to be inactive, Joseph spent many happy hours creating an elaborate backyard garden and playground enjoyed by his many grandkids.
He was survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary. He was the devoted father of Carmela (Nicholas Videtti), Luisa DiPace, Patricia (Robert Gibson), Annamaria Billings (John).
And adoring grandpa to Nicole, Danielle, Nicholas, Linda, Michael, Samantha, Jack, Joanna and great grandchild Anthony Joseph.
Funeral services will be held privately for family. A Memorial Celebration will be held in the future.
Memorial Donations may be sent to:
Quest Autism Foundation
159 Godwin Avenue
Midland Park, NJ 07432
[email protected]
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020