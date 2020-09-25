Or Copy this URL to Share

Bellmawr - Joseph R. Castrataro, Sr., on September 7, 2020, of Fort Myers, FL; formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 66. Beloved fiancé of Patti Miles. Devoted father of Joseph Castrataro, Anthony Castrataro (Cara), Jimmy Boone (Francine), Santa Castrataro, and Jason Freeland (Jessica). Loving grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Michael Castrataro, John Castrataro, and Lisa Liquori(James). Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Nancy Castrataro. There will be a Memorial Mass at 10am on Tuesday, September 29th at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of The Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031.









